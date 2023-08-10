Situation in Ethiopia under control, Russian embassy’s operation normal

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The situation in Ethiopia after intense armed clashes in Amhara state has been taken under control by the authorities, the Russian embassy has told TASS, adding that it maintained normal operation.

"The government of the FDRE (Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia - TASS) on the basis of an official appeal from Amhara’s authorities made a decision on August 4 to impose a state of emergency on that territory due to an aggravation of the socio-political situation. A special governing body was established to control the state of emergency and stabilize the situation in the region. <...> In general, the situation in the country is under the authorities’ full control. The embassy continues to work in the usual mode," the embassy said.

The embassy also noted that "no information about any threats to the life and health of Russians has been received."

"Nevertheless, the embassy recommends our citizens to temporarily refrain from traveling to this region until the situation there returns to normal," the embassy concluded.

Armed clashes broke out in Amhara state after the federal authorities demanded that militias be disarmed. The Amhara militias fought alongside government troops against the Tigray rebels, who mutinied against the federal government in November 2020 but signed a peace agreement with it two years later and laid down their arms.