Peaceful settlement possible if Kiev stops hostilities, terrorist attacks — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. A peaceful settlement in Ukraine is possible only if Kiev stops hostilities and terrorist attacks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on Thursday.

"On our behalf, we continue maintaining our principled stance that a comprehensive, sustainable and just settlement is possible only if the Kiev regime stops the hostilities and terrorist attacks, while its Western sponsors stop pumping up the Ukrainian military with weapons," Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.