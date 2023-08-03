Future of Russia, potentially world, may hinge on 2024 presidential vote — elections chief

PYATIGORSK, August 3. /TASS/. Russia’s presidential election in March 2024 will differ from all previous elections, for it may determine not only the fate of the country, but also the future of the entire world, Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said at the opening ceremony of the "Time for Choosing" forum on the Organization of Training and Mentoring in the Electoral Process in Pyatigorsk, Stavropol Region.

"The upcoming presidential election is not comparable to any previous election, including presidential elections. It is about choosing the path [we will take]. <...> Today, it is very important to be conscious of the imperative of the times we are now living in, as it is dramatically different from the past. This election may determine not only the fate of the country, but also the future of the entire world," Pamfilova said.

She noted that many countries were looking at "whether Russia will stand firm or not; they are like idle onlookers, and such onlookers can be found not only abroad, but also within the country itself."

"We will stand firm and endure. We will hold the elections normally. We will not give up our positions. And we will go on the offensive," Pamfilova emphasized.

She added that "now, unfortunately, many people still believe that everything will be as before, but the world has changed dramatically and irreversibly."

"Now we must understand and feel the mood of the people, their keen sense of justice and rejection of lies and hypocrisy," Pamfilova said.

In speaking about the work of Russia’s Central Election Commission under current conditions, Pamfilova noted that the CEC had coped with many difficulties and the electoral system created under its auspices was unique and a source of great pride.

"This is not some kind of government agency with a vertical chain of command. It is a very sophisticated public governmental institution. It consists of representatives of society at large," she noted.

The forum is being held at the Mashuk Educational Center and will run through August 4. Its purpose is to promote knowledge and public awareness, study experience and produce recommendations regarding the organization of mentoring in the electoral process. It is being attended by more than 150 delegates: representatives from election commissions at all levels of government from 19 constituent regions of Russia. The forum will feature an expert session, practical workshops, presentation of regional practices, situational role-playing and simulation games and quizzes.