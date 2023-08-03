Russian forces wipe out German-made IRIS-T air defense system in Kherson area

GENICHESK, August 3. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed 15 Ukrainian troops and a German-made IRIS-T air defense system in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Thursday.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup destroyed an IRIS-T surface-to-air missile system near the settlement of Nadezhdovka in the Kherson direction as a result of inflicting damage by firepower," the spokesman said.

In all, Russian forces destroyed 15 Ukrainian troops in three frontline sectors, and also a Msta-B howitzer with ammunition and a 120mm mortar with its crew and ammunition, he said.

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly turned to their Western partners for aid, calling on them to provide more armaments, including advanced air defense systems. The Forbes magazine reported on July 24 citing its data that Western countries had sent Ukraine about 20 SAMP/T, Patriot, IRIS-T, NASAMS, Crotale and other air defense systems.