MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has avoided looking for anything in common between the attempted drone attacks on the Moscow City towers and the events of September 11, 2001 in New York.

"No, it does not," he told the media when asked whether the Kremlin saw anything in common between the attempted attacks on the Moscow City towers and the events of September 11, 2001 or the wish of the Kiev authorities to do something similar in the Russian capital.

Earlier on August 1, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had been shot down by air defense systems while attempting to penetrate the city’s air space. One UAV reached the Moscow City financial center compound. The facade of one of the towers at the level of the 21st floor was damaged and 150 square meters of glazing was broken. There were no casualties.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that two Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed in flight by air defense systems over the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk districts of the Moscow Region. One was disabled by electronic warfare means, lost control and crashed on the territory of the Moscow City compound of non-residential buildings. It was a second attempted attack on Moscow City. On the morning of July 30, Sobyanin said that the city was attacked by Ukrainian drones. The facades of two Moscow City office towers were slightly damaged. There were no casualties. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry said that one drone was destroyed in the air over the Odintsovo district of the Moscow Region. Two more UAVs were disabled and crashed on the territory of the Moscow City compound.

Terrorist attack in New York

On September 11, 2001, almost 3,000 fell victim to the terrorist attack on the United States after 19 suicide attackers managed to board four airplanes. Two airliners flew into the 110-story twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York, one crashed on the building of the US Department of Defense in Washington, and the fourth fell 80 miles away from Pittsburgh.