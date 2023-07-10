Russian air defenses down most Ukrainian shells in DPR — Pushilin

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. Russian air defenses destroy most Ukrainian shells fired at the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"Our servicemen, namely, air defense units carry out quite serious work and most shells do not reach our populated areas. That is, had it not been for our guys, there would have been much more destruction and many more victims and civilian casualties," the acting DPR said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel.

In the past few days, the DPR has seen "quite a serious situation" with the shelling of Volnovakha, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka and Yasinovataya, he said.

"Although Russian air defenses have shown one of the best results in the world, nonetheless, it is quite a complex task to close the sky by 100% and, all the more so, counter artillery. No one in the world has such a possibility," Pushilin said.