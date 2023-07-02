Kadyrov, Delimkhanov appear live on Instagram

GROZNY, July 2. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and member of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) Adam Delimkhanov went live on Instagram (Instagram is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) on Sunday and refuted rumors about his illness.

According to posts circulated on social networks earlier, Kadyrov is deadly sick. It was also alleged that Delimkhanov had disappeared after reports about him being wounded.

"We are still alive somehow. Anyway, we don’t want to live long. We will live a short but decent life," he said during a live broadcast.

Delimkganov, in turn, demonstrated the current date on his phone "especially for those who don’t believe and spreads rumors," as he said. "We will continue to implement our tasks. And we want to tell gossip monger: Akhmat is a power," Delimkhanov said.