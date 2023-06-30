Patriot media group shutting down operations, source tells TASS

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Patriot media group, which includes the Federal News Agency, People’s News, Economy Today, Nevskiye Novosti, and Politics Today, is shutting down operations, employees of some of these news media told TASS on Monday.

Access to the websites of Patriot media group and its news media outlets has been restricted in Russia, according to the Russian communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor. The agency hasn’t given any reason for the restrictions.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company Wagner, had been the head of the media group’s supervisory council until May. RTVI reported, citing Prigozhin, that he was now deputy head of the supervisory board.