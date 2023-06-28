Russia can’t give up goals of special military operation in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia can’t give up the goals of its special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The minister said Russian President Vladimir Putin "in the past few days has spoken at length to give an assessment of the current situation, especially stressing that, as we overcame the attempted mutiny, we haven’t made the slightest concessions with respect to the goals of the special military operation and haven’t lost any positions on the battlefield. <...> It’s impossible to give them up - the goals that have been set," Lavrov said on Channel One.

The minister said that Russia cannot change its approaches to the conduct of the special operation as long as the West is purposefully creating threats to Russia’s security, funneling lethal weapons into Ukraine, and as long as "the destruction of all things Russian in Ukraine continues to be their stated goal."