No one wants nuclear war, but US destroyed entire deterrence system — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. No one wants to start a nuclear conflict, but Washington has destroyed the entire deterrence and strategic stability system, which was created to mitigate risks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Russian TV Wednesday.

"It is a medical fact that they have destroyed the entire international legal system of deterrence and strategic stability. It’s a good thing they do not want a nuclear war, no one wants it. And the system of agreements, which has been destroyed by the United States, exists specifically to reduce its risk and to make this risk negligible at all," he said.