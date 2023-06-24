Plotters aim to destabilize Russia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The plotters' adventurist aspirations are aimed at destabilizing Russia, and this plays into the hands of its external enemies, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in connection with the current domestic political situation.

"The plotters' adventurist aspirations are essentially aimed at destabilizing the situation in Russia, destroying our unity and undermining Russia's efforts to reliably ensure international security," the Foreign Ministry said. "The mutiny plays into the hands of Russia's external enemies."

"The attempted armed mutiny in our country has aroused strong disapproval in Russian society, which firmly supports President Vladimir Putin," the Foreign Ministry said. "We warn the Western countries against the slightest attempts to use the internal situation in Russia for achieving their Russophobic aims. Such attempts are futile and evoke no support either in Russia or among soberly-minded political forces abroad."

The Foreign Ministry expressed the certainty that "in the near future the situation will be resolved in a way worthy of the ages-old wisdom of the Russian people and the Russian state", and that "all goals and tasks of the special military operation will be achieved".

"Russia will continue its sovereign policy of ensuring its security, defending its values, strengthening its authority in the international arena, and creating a fair multipolar world order. We appreciate the understanding of this high-principled position by our allies and foreign partners, which we are already feeling in full right now," the Foreign Ministry said.