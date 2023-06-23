Russia will not notify US of Poseidon drone tests — MFA

SOCHI, June 23. /TASS/. Moscow will not notify Washington of its Poseidon nuclear submarine drone tests, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters Friday.

"There are a series of agreements from the 1980s, mostly from the last century, which involve the exchange of notifications on launches of ICBMs and SLBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles - TASS), as well as on large-scale strategic exercises, large-scale exercises of strategic forces. Neither applies to this new promising system (Poseidon - TASS). In general, testing activities of this kind do not fall under any verification mechanisms and cannot be covered by them," Ryabkov said in response to the relevant question.

Earlier, a source close to the Defense Ministry told TASS that a division of special submarines armed with Poseidon drones will be formed in Kamchatka by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.