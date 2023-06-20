Russian army destroys Ukraine’s Bradley, Marder vehicles in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian military has destroyed about 30 vehicles of Ukraine’s armed forces, including infantry fighting vehicles Bradley and Marder, on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, a spokesman for the region's emergency response services has told the media.

"Enemy vehicles were destroyed on the right bank of the Kherson Region. Reportedly there were about 30 [pieces of] military equipment, such as Bradley and BMP-2, as well as Marder," he said.

The spokesman said that up to ten Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated.