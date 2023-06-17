Objective of Ukraine’s demilitarization mostly accomplished — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17. /TASS/. The objective of Ukraine’s demilitarization has actually been mostly achieved, as Kiev is using fewer and fewer of its own weapons, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RT Arabic.

"Indeed, Ukraine was heavily militarized at the time when the [special military operation] started. And, as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said yesterday, one of the objectives was to demilitarize Ukraine. In fact, this objective has largely been achieved. Ukraine is using fewer and fewer of its weapons. And it is using more and more weapons provided by Western countries," Peskov said.