Lavrov scolds US envoy to South Africa for allegations about weapons supplies to Russia

MAPUTO /Mozambique/, May 31. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Pretoria Reuben Brigety, who alleged that South Africa had provided Russia with weapons, should mind his own business, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Asked to comment on allegations by the US diplomat that the Lady R, a cargo ship, was transporting weapons from South Africa to Russia, Lavrov said, "South Africa is a sovereign nation. Russia is a sovereign nation, too. And we build our relations in full compliance with the norms and principles of international law that exist in this sphere." "If a side has any questions in any domain of our cooperation, we tackle them on a bilateral basis," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"If an American or any other foreign ambassador from across the ocean suspects something, he or she had better mind their own business," Lavrov said. As for weapons deliveries, Russia "never violates international norms, unlike our Western counterparts who do so, while declaring their neutrality on the developments in Ukraine, as they pump that country with large amounts of the latest long-range and generally unsafe weapons, including for those who use them," he added, referring to depleted uranium shells.

The West has been sending weapons to the Kiev regime, "whose officials have voiced threats to kill all Russians," Lavrov emphasized. "Therefore, US ambassadors had better take care of their own image in the eyes of the foreign public," he concluded.