Bill on denunciation of Treaty on Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait introduced to State Duma

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a bill to the State Duma on denunciation of the 2003 Treaty on Cooperation in use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait. The document was published in the Duma database Wednesday.

"Denounce the Treaty between the Russian Federation and Ukraine on Cooperation in use of the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait, signed in the city of Kerch on December 24, 2003," the document reads.

Earlier in February, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine denounced all treaties with Russia on cooperation in the Sea of Azov.

The 2003 treaty on cooperation in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait was signed in the city of Kerch on December 24, 2003. The document noted the importance of the sea and the strait for the economic development of the two countries, and the need to preserve these waters as a unified economic and natural body.