US had hand in assassinations of Dugina, Tatarsky, Russia’s top security official asserts

SYKTYVKAR, May 19. /TASS/. The assassinations of Russian journalists Darya Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky were committed by the Kiev regime with direct coordination from Washington, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Friday.

"Creating new threats to Russia’s national security, the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, which has been raised and hand-fed by the Anglo-Saxons, brought these acts of terrorism to our soil," he said at a meeting in Syktyvkar.

As Patrushev noted, "according to available information, the terrorist attacks committed in Russia, including the assassinations of Darya Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky (aka Maxim Fomin), the bombing of [politician] Zakhar Prilepin’s automobile, the bomb attack on the Crimean Bridge" and the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines, among other incidents, "were masterminded and executed with coordination by US intelligence services."

"The terror attacks committed in Russia are being accompanied by an information [warfare] campaign planned in advance in Washington and London and designed to destabilize the social and political situation and undermine Russia’s constitutional foundations and sovereignty," the security official highlighted.

"That said, the collective West, led by the US, is directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the terrorist Kiev regime. Foreign mercenaries and advisors are taking part directly in combat along with Ukrainian neo-Nazis," he explained. Patrushev noted that NATO instructors are training Ukrainian sabotage and terrorist groups and coordinate their activities while "all of this is passed off to the global community as American assistance for the defense of Ukraine."

The Security Council secretary proposed discussing additional measures for enhancing anti-terrorist measures for protecting critically important or potentially dangerous facilities or areas of mass public gatherings in the North-Western Federal District. "The issue is particularly pertinent given the intensification of activities by Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage groups, international terrorist organizations, and radical and extremist structures inside Russia’s borders," he noted.