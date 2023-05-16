Ethiopia to send high-level delegation to Russia-Africa Summit — legislator

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Ethiopia will send a high-level delegation to the Russia-Africa summit and the country is excited about the event, Speaker of Ethiopia’s House of Federation Agegnehu Teshager told Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko on Tuesday.

"As you’ve already mentioned, the Russia-Africa summit will be held this July. We will send a high-level delegation to this summit. In the near future, we will determine who precisely will be part of the delegation and notify you through the Foreign Ministry. In any case, this summit will facilitate the fostering of relations between Russia and Africa. We have high hopes for it," he said.

The legislator highlighted the need to develop cooperation with Russia in various areas. "We must expand our interaction in the spheres of trade, investment and sustainable development. Naturally, Africa is interested in developing any kind of ties with Russia whether these are trade relations or something else. Russia and Ethiopia have concluded a large number of agreements and now it’s in our interests to implement them," he emphasized.

"We are grateful to you for the diverse support that the Russian government provides to us in the sphere of the economy, science, education and other areas," Teshager added.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum is slated for July 26-29 in St. Petersburg. The first event under the slogan "For peace, security and development" took place in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019.