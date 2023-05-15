Kiev strikes LPR territory with three Storm Shadow cruise missiles in past week — mission

LUGANSK, May 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) seven times over the past week, launching three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 15 HIMARS rockets, the LPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) on Ukraine’s War Crimes reported on Monday.

"Over the past week, the LPR mission to the JCCC recorded seven bombardments of the republic’s territory by Ukrainian armed formations, targeting the settlements of Molodyuzhnoye, Pervomaisk, Stakhanov, Lugansk, Almaznaya, Zolotoye-1 and Yubileiny, in which the enemy used Storm Shadow cruise missiles (three missiles) and rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (15 rockets)," the mission said in a statement.

The Ukrainian military’s bombardments killed a civilian and wounded another 16 people, including six children, the mission reported.

"A total of 17 civilians fell victim to the aggression by Ukrainian armed formations in this period, of whom one civilian died and 16 others received wounds, including six children. The shelling attacks damaged 45 houses and 11 civilian infrastructure facilities," the statement reads.