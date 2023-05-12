No meeting with Chinese special envoy Li Hui on Putin’s schedule yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. A meeting with Chinese special representative Li Hui is not yet on the schedule of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Commenting on the information about the Chinese envoy’s visit to Russia, Germany, Poland, France and Ukraine, the spokesman said: "So far, there is no such meeting on the schedule, it will all be worked out through the diplomatic departments."

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Chinese special envoy Li Hui would travel to Russia, Germany, Poland, France and Ukraine on May 15 to participate in consultations on resolving the Ukrainian crisis.