ICC shamelessly ignoring sovereign immunity of government officials, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The International Criminal Court (ICC) is handing down outrageous rulings, unilaterally expanding the scope of its jurisdiction and shamelessly ignoring the sovereign immunity granted to government officials, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"This truly pseudo-court, which has become an obedient tool in the hands of the Anglo-Saxons, continues to demonstrate political bias, ineffectiveness, and unprofessionalism," he said in a video address to participants of the 11th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum, "Today, this structure is handing down new outrageous rulings, including unilaterally expanding the scope of its jurisdiction. It is ignoring the immunity of government officials in violation of international law."

The top Russian diplomat highlighted the fact that "this policy previously led to an acute crisis in the ICC’s relations with African countries," and that the inclusion of this court "in regional structures has never contributed to the political resolution of conflicts, [but has served] only to escalate them."

"Now, at the instigation of [their] Western sponsors, in The Hague they [the ICC] are resorting to all kinds of tricks and inept machinations to try to find new ways of making themselves useful," Lavrov pointed out, "By the way, so-called extra-budgetary funds for supporting Ukraine were allocated quite openly by the UK, the Netherlands, Canada, Romania, and Japan. A great example of ‘independent’ justice according to Western ‘rules.’".