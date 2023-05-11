Top Russian lawmaker sees effort to keep Biden in power turning US election into 'circus'

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The US presidential campaign is "turning into a circus" aimed exclusively at keeping power in the hands of incumbent President Joe Biden come what may, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The US presidential campaign is turning into a circus. Everything is being done for the sole purpose of keeping power in Biden’s shaking hands," Volodin opined. "One could easily just sit back and enjoy the spectacle if not for one thing: This dangerous show is unfolding in a country that has nuclear weapons and is the central hub for issuing the global reserve currency," he added.

According to the speaker of the Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, Biden’s team of political consultants were behind the guilty verdict against former US President Donald Trump in the case of the attempted rape of author Elizabeth Jean Carroll in 1996. "But the more absurd the accusations that are made against the former US president (and there will be many more to come), the more enthusiastically his supporters will unite and rally [behind Trump]" Volodin argues.

Biden’s spin doctors are actually pulling out all the stops to ensure that Trump once again wins the Republican Party’s nomination for president, the senior Russian lawmaker emphasized. "[They believe that Trump’s] high unfavorability rating gives Biden a chance, as they have doubts about whether 'Sleepy Joe' could actually win against any other Republican candidate," Volodin said.

Commenting on Biden’s previous election campaign in 2020, Volodin claimed that victory was secured "exclusively through large-scale ballot fraud." "As many as 101.4 million people, or 63.8% of all voters, took part in early voting (by mail or in person) last time, but they may not be able to pull it off the second time around. So, they are doing all they can so that it will be Trump in the opposite corner of the ring," he concluded.