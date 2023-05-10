Russia acts slowly in Ukraine because it carries out special op, not war — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia seeks to preserve cities and human lives while carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, explaining the difference between the special operation and war.

"Of course, it is very difficult to compare military potentials of Russia and Ukraine. And you may ask, why do the Russians act so slowly? Because the Russians are not waging war," he said in an interview for Republika Srpska’s ATV, published Wednesday.

"We are not waging a war. It is a totally different thing to wage a war: it is total destruction of infrastructure, it is total destruction of cities," Peskov explained. "We are not doing that. We seek to preserve the infrastructure, we seek to preserve human lives," he underscored.

Answering a question on comparison of Russian and Western weapons, Peskov noted that the West "has good weapons, has bad weapons, and it has weapons that prove to be unfit for these conditions [in Ukraine - TASS]."

In his assessment, the West also "has very dangerous weapons, has very high-technology ones."

"Therefore, we, of course, study all this during the special operation," the spokesman said.