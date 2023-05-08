Kremlin calls Budanov’s words on readiness to kill Russians "monstrous"

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Statements by the Ukrainian authorities about their readiness to "kill Russians around the world" indicate that Kiev has become not just a sponsor, but an immediate organizer of terrorist acts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

He was commenting on the corresponding statement of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov.

"This is a truly monstrous statement. This statement, and what Mr. Budanov said, is a direct confirmation that the Kiev regime is not just sponsoring terrorist activity, but is an immediate organizer of this activity. This statement gives another very important characteristic of the Kiev regime," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He stressed that Russia strongly condemns such statements.

"We have special services that will do everything they must amid such statements. No one should have any doubts about this," the Kremlin spokesman warned.

Kremlin believes that the West should not disregard such statements.

"Today we will closely monitor the reaction of European capitals, as well as Washington - especially Washington - because it is very difficult to imagine that such terrorist statements from Kiev can remain without condemnation. Therefore, today we will wait for these condemnations," Peskov said.

"This statement by Mr. Budanov once again confirms the correctness of President Putin's decision to launch a special military operation," he added.