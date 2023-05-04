Venezuela expresses total solidarity with Russia in wake of Kremlin drone attack — leader

CARACAS, May 4. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the Ukrainian drone attack on the Kremlin and expressed his solidarity with Russia, Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On behalf of the Venezuelan government and people, the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros, expresses his total condemnation of the attempted assassination, to a degree of frustration, that was intended to be committed against Russian President Vladimir Putin," the statement reads. The Venezuelan government "highlights the effective action of the Russian security forces who opportunely neutralized two unmanned aerial vehicles heading toward the Kremlin palace, whose infamous intention was to make an attempt on the life of President Putin," the Foreign Ministry added.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela expresses its total solidarity with the Russian government and people in the face of these events and hopes that the competent authorities will bring to justice the instigators and perpetrators who plotted, financed and sponsored the reprehensible assassination attempt," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

Early on Wednesday morning, Kiev attempted to carry out a strike on Putin’s residence inside the Kremlin grounds. Russian military and security officers promptly enemy UAVs out, disabling them using electronic warfare systems. Putin was not harmed and is carrying on with his work as usual.

The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the Russian president. Russia retains the right to take retaliatory measures when and how it sees fit.