Moldova trashed its own language, sovereignty next on list — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Moldova's leadership has effectively destroyed its language and is now chipping away at its own sovereignty, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"They have already destroyed their language, as they no longer call it the Moldovan language. We see a drift towards absorption by Romania. We see actions aimed at deliberately curtailing their own sovereignty and so on," he said, commenting on Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev's remarks that the Moldova of old no longer exists following the decision to ban Russian President Vladimir Putin from entering the republic.

"So in this sense, there are really quite curious processes going on there. Once again, they do not represent what the people want, because we also see protests, we see a huge number of citizens who disagree with this policy," Peskov added.

On April 27, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean, commenting on the list of Russian officials banned from entering Moldova, told a local TV channel that the authorities would not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the country. Recean declined to give any details, but when asked about the possibility of Putin visiting the country, he answered in the negative.