Russia voicing its position at UN; delegates doing difficult job — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia has been expressly voicing its position at the United Nations Security Council, but its delegation is doing a difficult job, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course, this job is not easy, but Russia holds the presidency (of the UN SC - TASS), and performs its functions, and it has been voicing its position. That is very important. And this work will certainly be continued," he said.

On April 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chaired a United Nations Security Council meeting on multilateralism. Later today, he will host a debate on the Middle East.