PMC Wagner does not take sides in Sudan — founder

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The PMC Wagner does not support any of the participants in the conflict in Sudan, and any questions on this score are provocative, the PMC’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Friday.

"I should stress once again that the PMC Wagner is in no way involved in the conflict in Sudan. Questions from the media about any assistance to [the head of the Rapid Support Forces Mohamed Hamdan] Dagalo, or [army commander Abdel Fattah] Al-Burhan, or any other persons in Sudan are nothing but attempts at a provocation. We will immediately report such attempts to the UN to let it know that you are trying to rock the 'Sudanese boat’," Prigozhin said in response to a media query on the Telegram channel of his press service.

Tensions in Sudan have escalated due to disagreements between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also leads the Sovereign Council, and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hamidti), the head of the Rapid Support Forces. On April 15, clashes broke out between the two rival factions near a military base in the city of Merowe and the capital, Khartoum. According to the latest statistics available from the Health Ministry, more than 600 people have been killed since the hostilities erupted. The Committee of Doctors of Sudan has reported that almost 200 civilians have lost their lives, more than 1,000 were injured, and more than 3,300 were forced to leave their homes.