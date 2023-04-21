Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian tank, rocket launcher with Krasnopol smart munitions

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian tank and a Grad multiple rocket launcher with Krasnopol smart munitions in the Kupyansk area, Spokesman for the Battlegroup West Yaroslav Yakimkin told TASS on Friday.

"In the area of the settlement of Peschanoye, an enemy tank and a Grad multiple launch rocket system were destroyed with Krasnopol precision-strike munitions," the officer said.

In addition, the team of a Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower destroyed 15 Ukrainian militants near the settlements of Stelmakhovka, Artyomovka and Novosyolovskoye, he added.

In the area of the settlements of Kolomiychikha, Ilyinka and Yegorovka, the teams of Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems shot down two Furia unmanned aerial vehicles and one Elf drone, the officer said.

Krasnopol precision-guided munitions

The Krasnopol is a precision-guided artillery munition that comprises a high explosive fire-adjusted shell and a laser target designator to direct the projectile at the target. The 152mm shell can be used by all types of artillery systems, including the Msta-S, Msta-SM and Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled artillery systems. The shell with its 8 kg warhead can hit a target at a distance of 20 km. The Krasnopol target designator can lock on three targets at a time.

The latest Krasnopol-M2 version uses 155mm shells, boasts a longer striking range (26 km) and improved accuracy of hitting small-size targets. In addition, the upgraded artillery munition features bolstered firepower and the capability to strike targets in any time of the day or night, even under strong wind conditions and heavy clouds.

Russia’s troops used Krasnopol precision-guided munitions in their military operation in Syria.