Trend toward multipolarity to grow, it is ‘as obvious as sunrise’, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 20. /TASS/. The global trend toward multipolarity will only grow stronger, and those who do not want to follow it will inevitably lose, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting of the Council for Local Self-Government Development.

"This trend - the trend toward multipolarity in the world - is inevitable. It will only intensify. And those who do not understand this and do not follow this trend will lose. It is an absolutely obvious fact. It is as obvious as the sunrise. Nothing can be done about it," he said.

According to Putin, those who are trying to stumble this trend will only face additional problems, and they already have enough difficulties. "Well, so be it. We are following our own path and show good results. Our task is for this forward movement to intensify," the Russian president added.