Ukraine security chief’s claim that Putin double visited Donbass raises eyebrows — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. A claim by Alexey Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, that it was really a Putin lookalike, or double, who recently visited Russia’s new regions, rather than the president himself, has been characterized as "very strange" by Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"I’d call this very strange," the spokesman said when asked by journalists how he would assess Danilov's statement.

On Monday, Putin visited the headquarters of the Dnepr battlegroup in the Kherson area and the headquarters of the National Guard East battlegroup in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). During his visit, the head of state heard reports from military commanders on the situation prevailing in the Kherson, Zaporozhye and Lugansk areas. Peskov said earlier that the president had visited the new regions because it was important for him to carry out inspections of the headquarters in person and obtain information on the ground about the progress of the special military operation.