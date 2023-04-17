Lavrov receives US visa to take part in UN events in late April — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and members of his accompanying delegation, with the exception of journalists, have been granted American visas for their participation in UN events next week, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday.

"Yes, he got it. The entire delegation accompanying him, except for the press," he said, answering a relevant question.

Russia holds the presidency in the UN Security Council in April. As part of Russia’s presidency, Lavrov will take part in the UN Security Council meetings on April 24 and 25.