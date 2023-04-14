Poland to disappear in case of war between Russia, NATO, Medvedev believes

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Poland, being a NATO outpost in Europe, will definitely cease to exist, should a war break out between Russia and NATO, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, commenting on Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s remarks that he is not too concerned that Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory may cause a direct clash between Russia and NATO.

"I do not know who will win or lose this war, but, considering Poland’s role as a NATO outpost in Europe, the country will most likely cease to exist, together with its stupid Prime Minister," Medvedev tweeted.

Medvedev tweeted in English and also provided a Polish translation. Previously, he doubled his post about the disappearance of Ukraine, unavailable for viewing in Germany and Poland, in German language.