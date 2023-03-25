It no longer makes sense for Russia to examine object found near Nord Stream, says Putin

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. There is no point for Russian specialists to take part in the examination of the object found near the Nord Stream pipelines, as according to Denmark, the situation is no longer explosive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the Rossiya-24 news channel on Saturday.

"I do not think it makes sense for us to get into that now, since one of the NATO countries, or Denmark, told us that they had already examined it, which means that the situation is not explosive," Putin said.

"Honestly speaking, for us, the point was not to incriminate someone, but to ensure security so that there would be no other explosions," Putin explained.

"If the Danes say that it is no longer explosive, well, thank God," the Russian leader said.