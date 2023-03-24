Decision on Putin’s trip to BRICS summit in South Africa hasn’t been made yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The decision about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s trip to the BRICS summit in South Africa, which is scheduled for this summer, hasn’t been made yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"No, the decision hasn’t been made yet," he said, when asked whether Putin will attend the summit of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The 15th BRICS summit will be held in the South African city of Durban on August 22-24. It was earlier reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa had sent out invitations to the leaders of the member countries to come to the Republic of South Africa to participate in the event.

Russia is confident that South Africa will be able to ensure the effective work of all delegations at the upcoming BRICS summit, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. She said that the actions of the International Criminal Court against Russian citizens are legally null and void, and under international law, high-ranking government officials enjoy absolute immunity, which the ICC can’t override.