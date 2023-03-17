Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss conflict in Ukraine — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to discuss the conflict in Ukraine during their talks in Moscow, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

"Of course, the conflict in Ukraine will be discussed," he said. "We highly appreciate the reserved, balanced position of the Chinese leadership on the issue. We know about China’s settlement plan."

"I’m simply sure that our leader and the Chinese leader will exchange their assessments of the current situation, right in the context of the conflict unfolding in Ukraine. What thoughts will emerge afterward - we’ll see," he said.

The Kremlin aide said that Moscow "appreciates Beijing's demonstrated understanding of the true causes of the crisis that emerged in Ukraine." "We positively assess the statement of the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry of February 24 (the so-called peaceful settlement initiative made up of 12 points). Most assessments of the Chinese friends match our vision of the current situation," Ushakov said.

In addition, when asked about Xi Jinping's plans to talk with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky via video link after meeting with Putin, Ushakov said, "All I know is that Xi Jinping is coming to Moscow, and after Moscow he’s flying to Beijing."

Russian and Chinese leaders will also discuss other international issues.

"Moscow and Beijing hold close or identical views on key world issues, and support the formation of a more just and democratic multipolar world order, the participation of all countries in global governance and ensuring equal and indivisible security.".