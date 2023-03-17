Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss most important issues tete-a-tete on March 20 — aide

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will have a tete-a-tete conversation in the Kremlin on March 20, and the Kremlin pays particular attention to this meeting, because the most important issues will be reviewed there, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters Friday.

"After noon of March 20, Putin and Xi Jinping will have a tete-a-tete meeting, will have a dinner together," the official said.

"We pay great attention to this informal closed meeting, because the most important, key, sensitive issues regarding relations between the two countries, including affairs on international arena, will be discussed there," Ushakov said.

He noted that the visit will begin "with the first meeting [of the two leaders], which is extremely important for both sides, because it provides an opportunity to discuss the most sensitive issues that are on our cooperation agenda in a completely trusting, open format."

"We plan that the two leaders will say a couple of words before reporters first, which will be followed by a closed conversation and a closed lunch," Ushakov said.