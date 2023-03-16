India understands Russian reasons for special military op in Ukraine, says ambassador

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. India perceives the situation around Ukraine in all its complexity, New Delhi understands the reasons for the Russian special military operation and does not condemn Moscow's position, Russian ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast on Thursday.

According to him, India is in favor of a peaceful resolution of all conflicts, including the Ukrainian one. "At the same time, the Indians have a very good idea of this conflict in all its complexity. They understand perfectly well what caused our actions in Ukraine, and, understanding this, as we see it, they do not condemn Russia," the diplomat said.

He added that New Delhi had consistently maintained a neutral position in various international platforms, including the United Nations, toward "the contradictions that the conflict in Ukraine has exacerbated."

Alipov also pointed out that India did not intend to join sanctions against Russia and had always been a principled opponent of such methods.