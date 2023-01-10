Corporate trail apparent in all four assassinations of US presidents — security official

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. A corporate trail can be traced in all assassinations of US presidents, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview for aif.ru.

"All four assassinations of American leaders are tied to a corporate trail," he said in an interview published Tuesday.

He explained that the American state is only a "cover for a conglomerate of huge corporations that rule the country and try to dominate the world." According to the official, transnational corporations treat even US presidents as "mere figureheads that can be silenced, as it happened with [Donald] Trump."

He believes that an increasingly large number of Americans say that the Republicans and the Democrats are merely "two actors in one staging that has nothing to do with democracy."

"The US authorities, allied to big business, serve the interests of trans-national corporations, including the military-industrial complex. The assertive policy of the White House, the unbridled aggressiveness of NATO, the emergence of the AUKUS military bloc and others - are also a consequence of corporate influence," he concluded.

Colonies and corporations

Patrushev also noted that, in the past, the West achieved prosperity and global dominance through colonial conquests. He drew a parallel with transnational corporations that behave in a similar fashion, preferring to increase their capital by pumping resources from other countries and "using their system of dumbing down the masses to impose the idea about some rules that they have themselves invented and that do not correspond to international law."

The official stated that transnational corporations seriously influence local political and social and economic processes.

"On the one hand , they introduce new technologies through direct investments, they increase labor productivity. But the population is unable to use these results, because the companies permanently supplant the local producer, becoming monopolies. By moving the main volume of income abroad, they devoid countries of an opportunity to increase their national welfare," he elaborated.

Meanwhile, according to Patrushev, national legal regulation is not enough to solve this problem, and the existing international legal regulation of economic activities of transnational corporations has been shaped in their interests and with their direct involvement.

"Its amendment in favor of national interests of countries is being sabotaged," he noted.

"Amid the fundamental changes in the world, the corporations have one goal - to preserve the system of global exploitation. It is headed by an elite of businessmen that do not tie themselves to any states. Beneath it are the so-called developed countries and the ‘golden billion.’ And further below is the rest of humanity, contemptuously referred to as the ‘third world’," the Secretary concluded.