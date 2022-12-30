Russian paratroopers to get tethered drones for Ukraine operation, says defense official

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. A new tethered drone was tested in the interests of Russia’s Airborne Force military command and the production of 50 such unmanned aircraft platforms was arranged for their subsequent testing in the Ukraine special military operation zone, Deputy Defense Minister Army General Pavel Popov said on Friday.

"In October this year, a military technical experiment was conducted at a combined arms practice range of the Western Military District in the interests of the Airborne Force military command to assess the functional capabilities of the tethered unmanned aerial platform. The experiment confirmed the system’s designed characteristics and the production of 50 unmanned aerial platforms was arranged for their operational evaluation in the special military operation zone," the defense office said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

These drone systems will be manufactured and subsequently upgraded on the premises of the ERA technological park, he said.

The ERA technological park is focused on actively developing various unmanned vehicles. In particular, it has engineered over 200 drone types and 90 universal devices for attaching munitions to unmanned aerial platforms, the deputy defense minister said.

"All the items have been handed over to the Airborne Force units participating in the special military operation," he added.

Tethered drones help get rid of dependence on fuel and storage batteries. A tethered drone is actually connected to a power station on the ground through a cable. In addition, the cable can enable the drone to communicate with a command post. Such drones are successfully used for monitoring missions.