NEW YORK, December 8. /TASS/. Hotels in Kiev-controlled areas of Donbass are unwilling to let members of the US Mozart Group stay for fear of attacks by Russia’s Wagner group, Newsweek wrote, citing the group’s founder, retired US Marine Corps Colonel Andrew Milburn.

"There's no hotel in Donbas now that will let us stay because they've been told we're being targeted," Milburn said, as cited by the news outlet.

He added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces "are believed to be suffering badly around" Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine). "Typically about 80% of our intake who are coming off of the line have never even fired a weapon before," Milburn noted.

He also said that "a lack of funds is a pressing concern" for the Mozart Group. "I'm terrified we're going to run out of steam early in the new year," he explained.

The Le Monde newspaper reported in August that the Mozart Group was training Ukrainian troops near the line of contact in Donbass. According to the paper, the Pentagon denied any ties to the group.