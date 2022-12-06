‘New world majority’ taking shape in Eurasia, says Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Eurasian countries are forming a new world majority that upholds just and universal principles, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

"[You] can already say that a new powerful, constructive force is taking shape on Eurasian soil, what can be called the world majority, which defends just and universal principles and approaches," the Kremlin aide said, addressing the Primakov Readings in Moscow.

Moreover, according to him, these approaches and principles are quite consistent with the interests of vast regions such as Africa and Latin America which also do not tolerate modern forms of neocolonialism or the world order based on "rules determined by whoever" (that is the Western concept of rules-based order).