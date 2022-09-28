Kremlin slams 'stupid' conspiracy theories alleging Russia behind Nord Stream emergencies

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has laced into theories alleging that Russia was supposedly involved in the Nord Stream gas pipeline emergencies.

"It is quite predictable, and also predictably stupid to voice such versions. [It’s] predictably stupid and absurd," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

He noted that the emergencies on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines pose a major dilemma for Russia.

"This is a big problem for us. Both lines of Nord Stream 2 are filled with gas, the entire system is ready to pump gas, and this gas is very expensive," Peskov specified. He recounted the words of President Vladimir Putin that this gas was planned for the internal balances of the Russian Federation, because "Putin was just saying that if you come to your senses later, keep in mind that there won’t be 100% gas, but only half," Peskov noted.

"This gas costs a lot of money, now this gas is escaping into the air," the Kremlin official emphasized.

Touching upon Nord Stream 1, Peskov recounted the problems with the turbines, "which were triggered by the Europeans." "Now both lines [of the pipeline] are out of service," he stressed.