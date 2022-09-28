Ukraine loses 70 servicemen in fighting with LPR over past 24 hours — People's Militia

LUGANSK, September 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have lost up to 70 servicemen in battles with the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in the past 24 hours, LPR People's Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours in the course of active offensive actions of the LPR People's Militia units, the enemy suffered heavy losses in manpower and military equipment. Destroyed: up to 70 personnel; four artillery units; seven armored personnel carriers; nine units of special automotive equipment," the department's press service quoted his statement on its Telegram channel.

Filiponenko also reported that the Ukrainian armed forces shelled Alchevsk, Kremennaya and Bryanka overnight, using US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and NATO caliber 155 mm artillery launchers. Fourteen missiles and six shells were fired at the territory of the republic.

Moreover, on Tuesday, LPR sappers cleared more than six hectares of territory from explosive objects left by Ukrainian nationalists in the areas of the Gavrilovka and Nizhny Sukhodol settlements.