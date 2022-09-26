Russia ready to welcome any constructive political forces in Italy — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Parliamentary elections in Italy are its domestic affair and Russia is ready to welcome any political forces, which would be ready to demonstrate a constructive approach to the bilateral relations, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"It is Italy’s domestic affair," he said, commenting on the election results. "We are ready to welcome any political forces, which are capable of going beyond the mainstream filled with hatred to our country and demonstrate a more unbiased and constructive attitude to our country.

After counting 95% of ballots, the center-right coalition of the Brothers of Italy, League, and Forza Italia parties won 44.36% of votes at the September 25 elections to Senate (upper parliament house), and 44.07% of votes at the elections to the Chamber of Deputies (lower parliament house).