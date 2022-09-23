Mexico working on Ukraine peace plan — foreign minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Mexico is working on proposals for peace in Ukraine, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We have started work on this," Ebrard said.

Earlier, Mexico suggested setting up a committee to reach peace in Ukraine. The objective of this initiative is to establish new negotiation channels and create an environment for mediation, which could build trust and reduce tensions, Mexico’s foreign minister said.