Putin chatted with Xi Jinping after bilateral and trilateral meetings

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin chatted with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after the trilateral meeting with the leaders of China and Mongolia on Thursday. The two leaders had also held bilateral talks earlier in the day.

As seen in the footage from the scene, Putin and Xi Jinping did not resort to anti-COVID restrictions: they spoke at close distance, without masks.

Before that, at the end of the trilateral talks, the Russian president took the floor for his closing speech. In particular, he thanked his interlocutors for the exchange of views and information.

"I would like to note that the trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit has become a tradition, and it certainly benefits the development of relations between our countries. I agree with you that it is necessary to focus on expanding practical cooperation in all directions," he added.

According to the Russian leader's assessment, the implementation of the agreements discussed at the meeting will benefit the three countries. "In conclusion, I would like to express my hope for continuing fruitful cooperation in such a trilateral format, and I am pleased to hand over the presidency at the next meeting to our Chinese friends," Putin said.