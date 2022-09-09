Checkpoints in Kharkov region clotted with people fleeing Ukraine’s military shelling

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Numerous people, who seek rescue from the Ukrainian forces’ continued shelling in the Kharkov region, gathered at the regional checkpoints while local authorities help them with the assistance on behalf of military forces, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the military-civilian administration of the Kharkov region, said on Friday.

"We certainly try to evacuate people as much as possible from under the fire… We are evacuating people from cities such as Izyum, Shevchenkovo, Balakleya, Kupyansk resorting to all our possible means," Ganchev said on air of Russia’s Rossiya-1 television channel.

"Crowds of people have been already amassed at the checkpoints and we are currently deciding where they should be taken to, where they will be accommodated and provided with food. All of these issues are currently being handled by the military-civilian administration with the help of the military," Ganchev noted.

He said that the Ukrainian military amplified by five times the intensity of its shelling of the Kharkov region over the past two days.

Earlier, Ganchev reported that Balakleya and the city of Izyum suffered from incessant shelling by Ukrainian troops. He stated that in recent days, the bombardments had intensified in the northern areas of the Kharkov Region, including along the border with Russia.

The forces of the Russian Federation and the Lugansk People’s Republic are in control of some areas in the Kharkov Region, with district administrations in Volchansk, Izyum, Kupyansk and the village of Kazachya Lopan, which are subordinate to the regional military-civilian administration. As Ganchev previously reported, 20% of the region’s territory had been liberated.