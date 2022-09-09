$3 bln to be spent to rebuild Mariupol, Rubezhnoe and Severodonetsk — Committee

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. It will cost 180 bln rubles ($3 bln) to rebuild Mariupol, Rubezhnoe and Severodonetsk cities, press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told reporters on Friday.

"Investigators of the Investigative Committee of Russia continue efforts to ascertain damages inflicted by criminal actions of Ukrainian nationalists. About four thousand construction and engineering valuation expert examinations have been completed by now for examined facilities of Mariupol, Rubezhnoe and Severodonetsk. According to opinions of experts, the cost of restoration work totals more than 180 bln rubles ($3 bln)," the Committee said.

Schastye and Kirovsk cities were inspected in full scope and cities of Stakhanov and Lisichansk were partly examined, the Investigative Committee added.

"A package of documents is being prepared to appoint construction and engineering valuation expert reviews. The Investigative Committee of Russia plans in the near future with participation of criminal investigators to start inspection and further valuation of inflicted damages in cities of Alchevsk, Pervomaisk, Krasny Luch and other settlements exposed to shelling by Ukrainian nationalists," the Committee noted.