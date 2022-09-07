Putin to hold trilateral meeting with leaders of China, Mongolia at SCO summit

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and Mongolia on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand.

"Very soon in Uzbekistan (on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand - TASS) a meeting with the president of Mongolia [Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh] is planned, and we also will have a trilateral summit with the participation of the PRC president [Xi Jinping]," Putin said during a meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene on the sidelines of the EEF.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Putin will travel to the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand on September 15-16, where he will also have important international contacts. However, Peskov didn’t disclose any details of the meetings.

The SCO summit is scheduled for September 15-16. Currently, the organization includes Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia hold the status of observers, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey are partner countries. In addition, many states have recently said they would like to join the SCO.